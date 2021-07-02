Amitabh Bachchan is 'so proud' of granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for her latest achievement

Amitabh Bachchan expressed the sense of pride he is feeling at his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's achievements in the field of social work. Navya, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, is a Fordham graduate with a major in digital technology and UX design.

Navya Nanda co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women, and recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India. Amitabh Bachchan reacted to a post announcing her conversation with Forbes India about mental health.

"You make us so proud," Amitabh wrote in a tweet, adding a heart emoji. Incidentally, Navya had preemptively repayed the compliment, when she reacted to a picture of Amitabh riding a Harley Davidson motorbike, and called him 'the coolest'.

you make us so proud .. ❤️ https://t.co/HWfHMsmP3y — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2021

In a Vogue profile earlier this year, Navya said that she is gearing up to start working with her father, in the family business (Escorts). She said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

She continued, "Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence. I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve.”

Also read: Meezaan says link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda made going to Jalsa awkward

Navya also makes headlines for her rumoured relationship with Meezaan Jafferi, the son of actor Jaaved Jafferi. Meezaan, who will next be seen in Hungama 2, said in a recent interview that because of the rumours, he began feeling uncomfortable about visiting Navya at the Bachchan family home, Jalsa.