Inside Neha Dhupia's son's well-lit, white nursery with colourful French-themed wall stickers and a cute cot

Neha Dhupia has given a tour of her newborn son's nursery. Angad and Neha welcomed their second child earlier this month.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:08 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Neha Dhupia on Friday gave her fans a glimpse of the nursery of her and husband Angad Bedi's second child. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a video as she went around their son's room, speaking about how she decorated it. The room included French-themed wall stickers, a sofa cum bed, a crib, and a feeding chair among other things.

The room has been painted in white and is well-lit. Upon entering the room, one sees a white wardrobe that stands near a storage cabinet. Near it, is a green play couch, with several cushions, that also doubles up as a bed. A white cot stood next to a large window with storage boxes on either side. One of the walls has been dedicated to photo frames.

A feeding chair along with an ottoman and a stool has also been kept in the room with its back to the window. A cartoon-themed rug takes up a major portion of the room's floor.

In the video, Neha said, "Now this is going to be the most favourite part of our home. Just spending time with our baby, with Mehr, Angad, me." Neha and Angad are also parents to daughter Mehr.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Before bringing our baby boy we wanted to build our little love cave for him … thank you @merakihomes and Smriti for making it so warm and wonderful … our babies love their little space … and we love spending time with them in it … #gifted."

Neha often shares posts of her family members on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture in which she breastfed her newborn son. The 41-year-old covered her son's face with her hand. Sharing it, she wrote, "#freedomtofeed."

Neha tied the knot with Angad in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later. The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3.

