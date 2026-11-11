Inside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's intimate family Diwali celebration after welcoming daughter Devi

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seem to have celebrated early Diwali this year. And it was more special for them after welcoming their second daughter Devi Padukone Singh. The actors celebrated the festival with Deepika's family in Bengaluru, marking their first Diwali as parents to two daughters.

Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Diwali

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Diwali picture with Prakash Padukone's family surfaces online.

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A picture from the family gathering has surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their celebrations and the couple's festive looks. The photograph features Ranveer and Deepika posing with her parents, badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, and her sister, Anisha Padukone. A few close friends were also present at the gathering, which appeared to be an intimate family celebration.

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Ranveer and Deepika kept their festive fashion traditional this year. Ranveer wore a purple kurta set with a waistcoat, while Deepika looked elegant in a bright yellow silk suit. She kept her hair tied in a bun, completing her look with minimal styling. However, the actors did not share any celebratory posts on their social media accounts. It was belately known that Ranveer's maternal grandfather died at the age of 96 on Lakshmi Puja day.

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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introduce their second daughter

{{^usCountry}} On Dussehra, Ranveer and Deepika introduced her to the world and revealed her name through a post on Instagram. Deepika captioned the picture, “Of Love & Abundance... Devi Padukone Singh”. The photograph showed the family dressed in coordinated ivory and gold outfits. In the picture, Ranveer was seen smiling warmly as he looked at his family. Deepika, dressed in an intricately embroidered golden outfit and statement earrings, cradled little Devi, who was wrapped in a matching golden swaddle. Their elder daughter Dua Padukone Singh leaned forward to plant a tender kiss on her baby sister's forehead, making the family portrait even more special. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Dussehra, Ranveer and Deepika introduced her to the world and revealed her name through a post on Instagram. Deepika captioned the picture, “Of Love & Abundance... Devi Padukone Singh”. The photograph showed the family dressed in coordinated ivory and gold outfits. In the picture, Ranveer was seen smiling warmly as he looked at his family. Deepika, dressed in an intricately embroidered golden outfit and statement earrings, cradled little Devi, who was wrapped in a matching golden swaddle. Their elder daughter Dua Padukone Singh leaned forward to plant a tender kiss on her baby sister's forehead, making the family portrait even more special. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer and Deepika are now parents to two daughters

Ranveer and Deepika, who got married at Lake Como in Italy in 2018, are also parents to their elder daughter, Dua, who was born on September 8, 2024. They welcomed their second daughter Devi on September 19, 2026. The couple have largely kept their children away from the spotlight.

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On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will next be seen in King, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which releases on December 24. She is also set to star in Atlee's Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun. On the other hand, following the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer will be seen in Pralay.