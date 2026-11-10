Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani dies at 96 on Diwali; his cousin remembers him as a ‘rockstar’ who lived a glorious life

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at the age of 96 on Diwali. Sharing the news on social media, the actor’s family member remembered him with love, choosing to celebrate the long and happy life he had lived. He breathed his last during Lakshmi Puja, on November 8. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at the age of 96 on Diwali.

Ranveer Singh's cousin confirms the death Saumya Hingorani, Ranveer’s cousin from his maternal side, shared several pictures and videos of her grandfather, whom the family lovingly called Dadu. Along with the memories, she penned an emotional note about his life, the time they spent together and how much he meant to everyone.

Saumya wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned ✨ My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time - the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja 🙏🏽 I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together 🥰 Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything ♥️ Save a scoop of icecream for me 🤗 Until we dance again 🤍Hari Om 🕊️.”