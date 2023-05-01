Inside Saba Azad and Shibani Dandekar's Rome vacation with visit to Colosseum, street selfies, scrumptious food

Actor Saba Azad and television personality Shibani Dandekar are holidaying in Rome, Italy, with their friends including composer-singer Vishal Dadlani. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Saba and Shibani Dandekar shared several pictures and videos from the city. (Also Read | When Hrithik Roshan said he 'can't think of remarriage' as he opened up about divorce from Sussanne Khan)

In one of the pictures, Shibani clicked a selfie as Saba and another of their friends sat behind her outdoors. In the photo, Saba wore a green dress while Shibani was seen in a black outfit. In another photo, Shibani and Saba posed next to each other with the Colosseum in their background.

In another picture, Shibani clicked a selfie also featuring Vishal, Saba, and their friend. All the girls rested their faces on their hands as they smiled for the camera. Vishal smiled as he flashed the rock on sign. In another picture, Saba was seen posing goofily on a photo stand-in along with her friend.

Saba shared a picture of her meal, a plate of pasta, on her Instagram Stories. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Yesss laaawd!" Shibani also shared a video of their meals on her Instagram Stories. She didn't caption the post nor did she reveal the faces of her friends. Shibani also posted a selfie, dressed in a blue and white outfit.

Saba is currently in a relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. Rumours about their relationship started after they were spotted out on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Saba attend most events together. They have also been spotted together on date nights several times.

Saba will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She was last seen as Parvana Irani in the second season of Rocket Boys, helmed by Abhay Pannu.

Shibani is married to actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. They had a court marriage last year. Later, they celebrated it with a sangeet night, followed by an intimate ceremony hosted at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse Sukoon.

