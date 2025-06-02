Inside Sonakshi Sinha's 38th birthday with hubby Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi, and a misspelt cake

Sonakshi’s birthday post

Sonakshi shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Monday. She posted a video through which she gave her fans a peek into the special moments from her intimate gathering with loved ones.

In the video shared by Sonakshi, she is seen sitting on a chair surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband Zaheer and friends, as they sing the birthday song for her. They are singing the song with a touch. They are seen calling her "Sonu". In the video, Zaheer is sitting on Sonakshi’s lap as she can't help but laugh out loud.

Sonakshi shared the video while explaining why they are calling her Sonu.

“Happy burrrdayyy to me ❤️(heart emoji). Blessed with friends who write happy birthday SONU instead of Sona on my birthday cake… cant ask for more (laughing emoji),” she wrote with the video.

Her husband Zaheer commented on the video with a laughing and heart emoji. Huma also took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet birthday wish for Sonakshi, posting a picture from the celebration that captures the actor making a wish as she prepares to cut the chocolate birthday cake.

For the birthday party, Sonakshi wore a body-hugging polka dot dress that captured her chic and playful style.

Huma's post for Sonakshi.

About the couple

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.

Sonakshi’s next project

Sonakshi will be seen in the new season of the critically acclaimed crime thriller Dahaad, which has been renewed for a second season. She is also set to make her Telugu debut Jatadhara, which also stars Sudheer Babu.