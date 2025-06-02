Sonakshi Sinha turns 38: When she revealed secret DIY face masks for glowing skin passed on by her mother

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her birthday on June 2. The actor turns 38 this year. When it comes to her skincare routine, Sonakshi started paying attention to what her skin needed in her 30s. In an interview with Tweak India, she said, “I'm blessed with good skin because my parents - they have amazing skin.” She added that after turning 30, she focused more on self-care. The secret to Sonakshi Sinha's glowing skin is the beauty secrets passed on by her mother.

Sonakshi Sinha's go-to face pack

In a video posted on YouTube by Tweak India's channel on May 17, Sonakshi talked about her skincare routine. The actor revealed that she moisturises her skin and uses a mixture of aloe vera gel with jojoba and almond oil. “It's like a nice kind of paste that I put on my face. Less is more.”

The beauty secret passed on by her mother

Sonakshi revealed in the same interview that her mom has passed on the recipes of ‘many, many organic beauty masks and pastes’. She told the actor to apply ghee or coconut oil on her face when it gets too dry. “She makes this amazing paste with multani mitti. She, in fact, takes a fresh aloe vera leaf and rubs it all over her face as well…but it is very, very good. It really refreshes you,” Sonakshi said in the video.

Benefits of multani mitti and aloe vera

Per dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, multani mitti is composed of magnesium aluminium silicate. Clay masks made with multani mitti are beneficial for those with oily or acne-prone skin as they can absorb excess oil from the skin. It also temporarily shrinks pores. Additionally, it shouldn't be used more than once a week.

Per Healthline, the moisturising effects of aloe can help alleviate dry, itchy skin associated with eczema. It is also great for treating cold sores, has anti-inflammatory properties, and can soothe a sunburn.

What's next for Sonakshi Sinha?

The actor will be seen in the new season of the critically acclaimed crime thriller Dahaad, which has been renewed for a second season. Apart from Sonakshi, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Verma in key roles. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Dahaad is directed by Reema and Ruchika Oberoi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.