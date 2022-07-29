Inside Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal shoot with scenic views, cute ‘European dogs’, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Varun Dhawan gave a sneak-peek into his life in the midst of filming his upcoming movie Bawaal with actor Janhvi Kapoor. On Thursday, the actor gave a glimpse of him playing with a cute dog in one of the pictures he posted. Varun also shared the view from his hotel room in a picture. Co-star Janhvi reacted to his post and accused him of ‘copying’ her. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor shares long thank you note with pics from Bawaal sets

Bawaal, the most expensive movie of Varun’s career so far, has been filmed across different cities in Europe. On Friday, the actor shared his memories from the film’s Europe shoot via an Instagram post and wrote, “Summer of Bawaal. In between work, I've been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs - part 1.” While fans showered love on his pictures, and flooded the comments section of his post with heart emojis, Janhvi, who also featured in one of the photos Varun Dhawan posted, poked fun at him and commented, “You’re copying me.” In recent months, Janhvi has been sharing pictures from Amsterdam, Paris and other cities as they filmed Bawaal. She also shared photos of the view from her hotel in one of her posts.

In one of the pictures Varun shared, he can be seen posing with a furry dog on a street. In another one, he is seen clicking a selfie from the balcony of his room, while taking in the views of historical buildings and streets on a cloudy day. The actor is also seen in a dramatic photo with a fan at a train station, where he is trying to hold her hand, while inside the train.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Bawaal is billed as a love story. It went on floors in April and is set to be released in theatres on April 7, 2023. It has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow and Warsaw, among other cities in Europe. A portion of the film has also been shot in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

