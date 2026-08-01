Internet defends Kiara Advani after Sidharth Malhotra's post for her gets vile comments over Toxic intimate scenes

Ever since Tabaahi, the first song from Yash-starrer Toxic, was released, its female lead, Kiara Advani, has been inundated with unsavoury comments over the intimate and sensual scenes in the song’s music video. Over time, the comments spilt over to her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram posts as well. Now, after the hate made its way to Sidharth’s sweet birthday post for his wife, the internet decided it was enough and stood up for the actor couple.

Sidharth Malhotra’s post for Kiara sees unwarranted comments

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently became parents to a baby girl. (AFP)

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On Friday, as Kiara turned 33, Sidharth took to Instagram to share a sweet unseen picture of his wife, and wrote, “Happy birthday to the one who makes every day a little sweeter…even when she’s stealing my ice cream.” The picture showed Kiara, dressed in a pink salwar kameez, eating an ice cream cone. While many comments on the picture were congratulatory and appreciative, there was a lot of hate too. Many comments laughed at Sidharth supporting his wife even as ‘she is doing intimate scenes with other men’. Many others posted GIFs and pictures of Kiara from the Toxic song in the comments, followed by laughing emojis. Fans of the two actors slammed these comments on Instagram.

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Internet defends Kiara and Sidharth

{{^usCountry}} A Reddit post claimed that Sidharth had restricted comments on his Instagram account due to the hateful comments. However, the comments on Sidharth’s posts stay open. Yet, many on Reddit jumped to the actor couple’s defence. “Most of these men making these disgusting comments are super misogynistic. They claim men like Siddharth who support wives are simps while being incels themselves. Meanwhile, they will root for characters like Kabir Singh who f***s around without a care, or even actors who, though they are married, are still doing intimate scenes,” wrote one. Another comment read: “It's sad. They keep pestering on old posts of them too, I have noticed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Reddit post claimed that Sidharth had restricted comments on his Instagram account due to the hateful comments. However, the comments on Sidharth’s posts stay open. Yet, many on Reddit jumped to the actor couple’s defence. “Most of these men making these disgusting comments are super misogynistic. They claim men like Siddharth who support wives are simps while being incels themselves. Meanwhile, they will root for characters like Kabir Singh who f***s around without a care, or even actors who, though they are married, are still doing intimate scenes,” wrote one. Another comment read: “It's sad. They keep pestering on old posts of them too, I have noticed.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many others called out the double standards of only targeting the women in such cases. “It doesn't make sense either. He did such scenes with Janhvi; no one shamed him for it, and when Kiara does it, it suddenly becomes a problem for everyone,” wrote one. Another added, “And if that is so bad, why is no one shaming Yash for it. He is married with two kids.”

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All about Toxic

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is an action saga that marks Yash’s return to the big screen for the first time since the KGF films. The film stars Yash alongside five female leads: Kiara, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Being marketed as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.