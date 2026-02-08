Internet is furious as Naseeruddin Shah gets ‘harassed’ at airport, refuses to answer questions
Naseeruddin Shah was asked about the claim where he shared that he was disinvited from Mumbai University event 'at the last moment' without an apology.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah grabbed headlines after he claimed that he was disinvited from a Mumbai University event at the last minute, without explanation or apology. After this issue came to light, the actor was spotted at the airport with wife Ratna Pathak Shah, where he was repeatedly questioned about it by a journalist. This clip has now surfaced on social media, where users said there was no need to harass him at the airport when he clearly stated he did not want to answer.
What happened at the airport?
At the airport, the journalist questioned Naseeruddin about being disinvited from the university, and he replied, “I do not want to talk about this issue, so please do not harass me.” Still, the questions persisted and the actor lost his cool and said, “What kind of people are you? Can't you see that I have just come in from a journey and I have said to you politely that I do not want to talk about this issue. Why are you persisting, why are you harassing me?”
How internet reacted
Many users expressed their anger over this incident and said that the veteran actor deserved to be left alone when he clearly stated he was not going to address the issue. One comment read, “I have no love lost for Naseeruddin Shah but if you shove a mic in someone's mouth he has the right to push you away. Utterly shameless." Another said, “Happy to see that the majority of comments and QTs are rightly appalled by the disgusting behavior.”
A comment read, “You confronted Naseeruddin Shah? Do you have the guts to confront academics at Mumbai University and ask them why they took back the invite from Naseeruddin Shah?” “This is not a confrontation, it is blatant harassment,” said a second user. “Naseeruddin Shah is not “evading” when “confronted”. He is sending out a clear message: do not talk to tv channels. When you want to say something write an oped,” read a comment. Actor Prakash Raj also reacted strongly to this incident and wrote on his X account.
About the disinvite row
In his opinion piece for The Indian Express, Naseeruddin said, "The Jashn-e-Urdu organised by the Urdu department of Mumbai University for February 1, from which I was disinvited at the last moment, was an event I was greatly looking forward to because it meant interacting with students. The university, after informing me that I needn't attend (on the night of January 31, and giving no reason for it, forget an apology) obviously considered this not insulting enough. So they decided to rub a little salt in by announcing to the audience that I had refused to be there."
Naseeruddin is often considered one of the best actors in India. He has won 3 National Awards for his acting in Sparsh, Paar and Iqbal. Some of his notable films include Nishant, Aakrosh, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom, and Ijaajat. He will be next seen in Assi alongside Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is set to release in theatres on February 20.
