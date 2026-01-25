Prakash Raj criticises Bollywood, says, ‘Hindi cinema has lost its roots, everything looks like plastic’

Prakash Raj has worked in several Bollywood films like Singham (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), and Wanted (2009), to name a few. However, the National Award-winning actor feels that mainstream Hindi cinema has lost its roots, becoming increasingly “fake” and “money-oriented". Prakash was speaking at the ongoing ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), where he shared his opinion on Hindi cinema. (Also read: Vijay says he won't bow down to pressure amid Jana Nayagan censor row, CBI questioning: ‘Cup mukkiyam Bigil’) Actor-politician Prakash Raj has shared his disappointment with Hindi cinema. (X/@prakashraaj)

What Prakash Raj said As per the latest report by news agency PTI, Prakash said, “In the present context, I feel Malayalam and Tamil cinema are making very strong films... Hindi cinema, on the other hand, has lost its roots. Everything looks beautiful, wonderful, like plastic, as you see in the Madame Tussauds museum. We (the South) still have stories to tell; the new young directors of Tamil are talking about Dalit issues. And that gives so much hope."

‘I feel the industry has lost its connection with the audience’ He added, “After multiplexes, the Bombay film industry started making films only for multiplexes. Very cute films and things like that. Because they were running well. They went into that Page 3 culture, and with that lost touch with rural Rajasthan and Bihar… Today, it’s all about money and appearances -- reels, page 3 coverage, and loud self-promotion. In the process, I feel the industry has lost its connection with the audience.”

Prakash Raj was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, where he essayed the character of Dhanush's father. He will be seen next in the political action drama Jana Nayagan. It will mark Vijay's final release as an actor. The film was set for release earlier this month but was delayed due to censor issues. A new release date is yet to be announced.