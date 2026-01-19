Tere Ishk Mein OTT release: Amid Eros' ₹84 crore lawsuit, Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film to release online; how to watch

Tere Ishk Mein can be streamed on Netflix from Friday (January 23), as per the streamer’s app. While Netflix India has yet to officially announce the release, the film has been listed in the Coming Soon section on the service. The film runs 2 hours and 45 minutes. Its synopsis reads: “A hot-headed fighter pilot and a psychologist confront their turbulent romantic past when they meet years later – with new lives and unresolved feelings.” It will stream in Hindi.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release: Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, was released in theatres in November 2025. The film that received mixed reviews but was a box-office hit will soon be available on OTT. Know when and where to stream the romance even as Eros International moves the Bombay High Court over the film.

Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai with the screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It is produced by Aanand, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films. The film is touted to be a spiritual sequel to Aanand and Dhanush’s 2013 hit Raanjhanaa. It was officially announced on the film's 10th anniversary in 2023 and released in 2025. AR Rahman composed music for the film, which made over ₹161 crore at the box office.

Eros International approaches Bombay HC A MidDay report states that Eros International Media Ltd approached the Bombay HC against Aanand and his production house, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP. He is being accused of riding on the goodwill of Raanjhanaa and promoting Tere Ishk Mein as its spiritual sequel. Eros has filed a commercial IP suit, demanding ₹84 crore in damages. Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series), writer Himanshu and Netflix have also been named in the suit.

Apart from Dhanush’s character being named Shankar, similar to Raanjhanaa’s character Kundan Shankar, Eros mentioned in their suit that Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is playing a similar character named Murari in both films. They also noted that the teaser included phrases such as ‘From the world of Raanjhanaa’, which they claimed constituted unauthorised use.

Eros argued that while references to Raanjhanaa were briefly removed from promotional material after cease-and-desist notices were sent in July 2025 and a reminder in September, both films had similarities.