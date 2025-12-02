Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on industry’s silence on social issues: 'Most people are here only for money' | Interview

In an era where public figures shape narratives and influence millions, the role of artistes in political and social discourse has become increasingly vital. Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, in an interview with Hindustan Times Digital, opened up about his beliefs that artists cannot detach themselves from society and that their silence often reflects a larger ethical decline within the industry. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub discusses his new series, Real Kashmir Football Club, highlighting the resilience of its people and advocating for artistic responsibility in societal discourse.

Zeeshan explains why artists need to be vocal

Explaining why political and social awareness is inseparable from artistic responsibility, Zeeshan said, “It has always been very important. We come from society only. Whatever is happening around us has shaped us as human beings and as artists. So I think it is really important to be vocal (about social and political issues). To understand the privilege that we have and to have a conversation with the society that we are supposed to represent. As an artist, you have to feel the pain of others. The art comes out of humanity. I think you have to be a good human being first and not just a chicken standing in one corner and only caring about your next meal," he added.

Zeeshan on his latest show about resilience of Kashmiris

The Raanjhana actor also opened up about his latest series, Real Kashmir Football Club, streaming on Sony Liv, which focuses on the lives of people in Kashmir. Reflecting on why he chose this project, he said, "This show was dedicated to the people of Kashmir and to the youth of Kashmir. Their resilience is inspirational. And also, when you watch the show, you'll understand. They've been through a lot, much more than any person, especially living in the heartland. But they are still sustaining. I think that is why a story of hope can only emerge from such regions. Where people are resilient, standing their ground and are trying to take humanity forward”

Zeeshan argued that, by nature of their profession, artists cannot turn their backs on societal issues. For him, empathy is a prerequisite for creativity, and silence, especially from those with privilege and influence, is a form of complicity.

Why artists shy away from speaking up

However, he acknowledged that his expectations have not been met by many within the industry. Describing his disillusionment, Ayyub shared a starkly honest observation, "It used to disturb me a lot but now I've come to terms with. The idea is that mostly people are here for money and fame. 95% people are there only for money. And in the last 30-35 years or so, the idea has become to earn money, even if you are unethical; it's absolutely fine. I think that idea propagates, and it turns out to be, ‘Oh, because I want to make lots of money. So let me not say anything about anything.’

The actor said he initially found this mindset deeply upsetting, but has since come to accept the reality that many prefer silence over substance. Even so, he refuses to adopt that approach himself, insisting that artists must speak truth to power if they are to remain connected to the humanity from which art is born.

Zeeshan on his future projects

Looking forward, the actor has a packed slate for the coming year. Sharing details of his upcoming projects, he said,

“Next year again, I have many things lined up. There are a few shows and a few films. I'm not sure which one will be released first. I believe there is an Anubhav Sinha film that is set to release, and I'm currently shooting with Laxman Uthekar for his next project. And then there was one film with the BFI that I did. So that might also be released next year. And then there is a show with Prakash Jha with Nana Patekar and me. I think that should also be released next year.”

Zeeshan is currently promoting his latest show, Real Kashmir Football Club, streaming on Sony Liv.