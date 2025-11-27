Dhanush says people in Varanasi still recognise him as Kundan from Raanjhanaa: ‘A character that refuses to let go’

Dhanush is busy promoting his upcoming release, Tere Ishq Mein. The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Aanand L Rai. The two of them first worked in the film Raanjhanaa, which went on to become a success. Dhanush played a boy from Varanasi named Kundan. The actor recently visited Varanasi ahead of the release of Tere Ishk Mein and share how the people from the city still recognise him as Kundan. (Also read: Dhanush looks serene in pictures from Varanasi; says ‘surrendered myself to Mahadev’) Aanand L Rai's Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Raanjhanaa was released in 2013.

What Dhanush shared

Dhanush shared a few stills of his stay in Varanasi in his new Instagram post. The actor was seen walking on the ghats, along the narrow lanes of the city with director Aanand L Rai, and having tea. In the caption, Dhanush wrote, “A walk through the memory lane (red heart emoticon) Where it all started. KUNDAN. A character that refuses to let go of me, even after more than a decade. The Name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of banaras as people call out to me and I still turn and smile.”

‘Now it’s time for Shankar’

He added, “Now walking through the same lanes , sitting in front of the same house , sipping chai from the same tea shop , and walking by the shores of the holy Ganges , with the man who gave me Kundan , feels like a full circle. Now it’s time for Shankar. Tere ishk mein … FROM TOM. Har Har Mahadev.”

Tere Isk Mein was announced by Aanand on the 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa (2013). The film which sees him alongside Kriti Sanon, is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It will be released in theatres on November 28 and has music by AR Rahman.