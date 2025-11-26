Dhanush looks serene in pictures from Varanasi; says ‘surrendered myself to Mahadev’

Actor Dhanush took to social media on Wednesday to post pictures of his trip to Varanasi, following his promotion of his upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein, there. The actor shared pictures of himself looking devout as he sat by the Ganges and looked at the sunset. He also spoke to the press about surrendering himself to Mahadev. Take a look. Dhanush posted pictures from Varanasi after promoting Tere Ishk Mein there.

Dhanush on his love for Banaras, Mahadev

One picture Dhanush posted shows him sitting by the riverbank with his eyes closed. Another shows him looking out at the view as the sun sets. One sweet picture shows director Aanand L Rai pulling his cheeks while another shows him and co-star Kriti Sanon posing for pictures together. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “BANARAS. The world is a better place when you are at his feet. Har Har Mahadev. #banaraslove @aanandlrai @kritisanon.” One picture also shows Anand holding Dhanush and Kriti close.

Describing Banaras as a transformative force in his life, Dhanush told ANI, “Varanasi is not just a city to me. It's a spiritual awakening. I've connected with every street, every ghat, every temple. Because of him, there was an awakening inside me, and I surrendered myself to Mahadev," he said, adding that he never misses an opportunity to revisit the city.” Aanand also spoke about the city and said, “This city teaches you not to be afraid. Parents teach you how to live, but Banaras teaches you to stand for what is right.”

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Isk Mein was announced by Aanand on the 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa (2013), his previous film with Dhanush. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It will be released in theatres on November 28 and has music by AR Rahman.

Tere Ishk Mein features Kriti as a young woman named Mukti, who falls for the fierce, volatile, and rule-breaking Shankar, played by Dhanush. When circumstances force them apart, Shankar is unable to cope with heartbreak and pledges to burn ‘entire Delhi’ to ashes for his broken heart.