'It will reach point where we won’t even see each other': Kriti Sanon raises concerns over Delhi's worsening air quality

Kriti Sanon used her promotional visit to Delhi for Teri Ishk Mein to draw attention to the city’s worsening air pollution, an issue that has become an annual crisis. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting above 400 on Sunday, which is considered hazardous, the actor highlighted the severity of the situation while addressing the media. During her promotion for Teri Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon raised concerns about Delhi's air pollution, reporting an AQI above 400.

Kriti speaks about air pollution crisis in Delhi

A Delhi native, Kriti spoke candidly about how dramatically the city’s air quality has deteriorated over the years. “I don’t think saying anything will help. It’s getting worse and worse. I am from Delhi, and I know how it used to be in the past. Something needs to be done to stop it; otherwise, it will reach a point where we won’t even be able to see each other standing next to us,” she said during the press event.

Her remarks came shortly after she returned from performing at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s sangeet in Udaipur, a contrast that made the stark difference in air quality between the two cities even more apparent.

Kriti also reflected on her experience working with Dhanush in the upcoming film, praising his approach to acting and filmmaking. “I believe he has a very strong grasp of his craft. He’s very nuanced; he has also directed several films, bringing a wealth of experience and understanding to scenes and how they will translate on screen,” she said.

About Tere Ishq Mein

Teri Ishk Mein, often seen as a spiritual successor to the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, marks another collaboration between Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai. The film is set to release on November 28 and is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, with a script by Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Music is composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.