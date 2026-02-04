Assi trailer: Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer who takes on a brutal rape case in Anubhav Sinha's hard-hitting drama. Watch

Kani Kusruti and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play a couple whose lives are turned upside down when she is raped by a bunch of men in a car and thrown beside the tracks. The trailer then gives a sneak peek of the investigation and the courtroom hearings that take place in lieu of the case. At one point, a bottle of ink is thrown at Taapsee's face, but she comes to court and continues to rest her arguments.

The trailer opens on an unsettling note as Taapsee Pannu comes in to fight for a horrific case of rape that grabs headlines all over the nation. As a lawyer, her fight has only begun, but she is relentless and refuses to bow down in her pursuit of justice.

Assi trailer : The makers have released the official trailer of Taapsee Pannu 's upcoming film, Assi. It marks Taapsee's reunion with director Anubhav Sinha, following Mulk and Thappad. This time, Taapsee plays a lawyer who takes on a brutal rape case and fights for the victim. Stark and hard-hitting, the trailer packs a punch.

Fan reactions Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “One more hard-hitting subject. Anubhav sir is superb.” A second fan said, “This is going to be a vital and necessary watch. Taapsee looks fantastic.” A comment read, “This trailer highlights a harsh reality that we can’t ignore. It’s not just about crime, but about justice and accountability. Important message.”

Director Anubhav Sinha said about the film, “For me, my film has to hit the core of the story. With ASSI, it felt like a loud thud exactly where it should. That impact compelled me to make this film. The story draws from everyday news, realities we often choose to ignore. To tell a story like this, Taapsee is a natural. You just take her there, and she delivers her best. And with Bhushan Kumar backing a film like ASSI, we know we’re striking the nail in the right corner.”

Sharing her thoughts, Taapsee said, “I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming; they’re happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it’s not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from.”

Assi releases in theatres on February 20.