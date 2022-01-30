Internet rediscovers angry Jaya Bachchan line from 2014, makes hilarious memes on it

A single line rebuke uttered by actor Jaya Bachchan to a journalist at an event close to eight years ago has suddenly found fame on the internet. Over the last few days, the line has found its way in various memes on Instagram Reels, out of the blue.

The line in question was said by Jaya at an event back in 2014. At the launch of sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan's store eight years ago, when the actor was asked an apparently unrelated question, she snapped back at the journalist and said the now-famous line: "Aap bataiye, yeh jagah hai yeh sawaal poochne ka (You tell me, is this the place to ask this question)? Don't act smart with me."

Over the last few days, social media users have dug this line out from the depths of the internet and made it meme material, breathing new life into it.

Several of these influencers and content creators are using this line as the background for their videos, using it in unrelated scenarios where such a line would be their response to nonsensical questions. "When you are at a family function and some random relative asks you how your studies are going and what your career plans are," wrote one fan as he lip-synced to this line.

Another fan connected it to awkward questions at the dinner table and wrote, "My brother asking if I have a crush in front of my parents". A social media user, who is a flight attendant connected it to her response to unsolicited weird questions from passengers. Lip-syncing to the line as her response, she wrote, "When a passenger asks me about my relationship status".

Jaya Bachchan has always had a frosty relationship with the media. Over the years, there have been several occasions when she has criticised and schooled mediapersons at events and gatherings. In 2013, she had taken offence to a journalist calling daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by only her first name. "Aishwarya kya hota hai (What is Aishwarya)? Is she your school friend," she asked the journalist.

Even fans have not been above her ire and she has been known to school them about the etiquettes of asking for selfies at events often.

