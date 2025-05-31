Interview | Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Important to stay open to constructive criticism, but never let it define your worth’

On dealing with highs and lows

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika got candid about her career and how she deals with the pressures of success.

“When it comes to handling the pressure of success and expectations, I remain fully aware that nothing in life is permanent. I’ve said this before, you can have it all one day, and it can change the very next,” Rashmika tells us.

“That perspective keeps me grounded. I’m also fortunate to have a strong support system in my family, close friends and my team, who constantly help me stay connected to what truly matters, regardless of the highs or lows...So while I genuinely appreciate and enjoy this moment of success, I embrace it with humility and a sense of perspective,” adds the actor, who has become the global ambassador of Crocs and is leading their latest #YourCrocsYourStoryYourWorld campaign.

On her career

Rashmika shares that acting wasn't part of her plan, but it changed her life. Her advice? Pursue what makes you happy and seize opportunities.

“To be completely honest, the younger version of me would have never imagined becoming an actress because it was never part of the plan. But looking back, I’m incredibly grateful I took that leap, because it truly changed my life in so many meaningful ways,” admits the actor.

Rashmika carved her niche in the industry with performances in films such as Kirik Party, Pushpa franchise, and Sita Ramam, paving the way for her path to Bollywood with projects like Animal, Mission Majnu, and Goodbye.

“My perspective on a career has always been simple: do what makes you and your heart genuinely happy. That has always been the foundation of everything I pursue. And an advice I would give not only my younger self – but everybody who is scared or shying away – go out there! Get it because it's yours. If a girl (me) from a small town like Coorg can do it, you can too! Take that chance, you never know what you thank yourself for later,” says the actor.

On lessons along the way

Over the years, Rashmika has learnt to be open to constructive feedback without letting it define one's self-worth. She shares that her journey hasn't been marked by harsh lessons, but rather valuable learnings that have shaped her path.

“There aren’t any hard lessons, but there have definitely been some valuable learnings along the way. One of the most important is to always give your best put in 100%, but don’t burden yourself with the need to please everyone. Focus on your own happiness and well-being first,” says the 29-year-old star.

Rashmika continues, “Of course, it’s important to stay open to constructive criticism, but never let it weigh you down or define your worth. And above all, go after what you truly want. Believe in yourself and claim what’s yours because if you’ve set your heart on it, it’s already halfway yours”.

Her upcoming projects

After Sikandar, Rashmika has already plunged into her next projects, diving head-first back into work. “I’m currently working on multiple projects simultaneously, and I’m truly excited for everyone to see them. Each one holds a special place in my heart, and what makes them even more thrilling is how distinct and unique they are from one another. I can’t wait to share everything we’ve been creating I think there’s something really special in store for the audience,” she ends.