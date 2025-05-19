Rashmika Mandanna gives update on delay of her film The Girlfriend: ‘We’ll just speed up the process and deliver it...’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared a big update on the delay of her film The Girlfriend after "#ReleaseTheGirlfriend" started trending on X (formerly Twitter) recently. The actor reacted to a post shared by the film's director, Rahul Ravindran. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda lends his voice to ‘lucky charm’ Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend, unveils film's teaser) Rashmika Mandanna plays a college student in Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend.

Rashmika Mandanna shares update on The Girlfriend's release

Rahul shared a screenshot of a fan account talking about the trend. He wrote, "Guys… there will be updates soon. Praamise. Please be a little patient." Reacting to it, Rashmika wrote, "Hi my lovelies (red heart emoji). I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else.. (laughing face emoji) but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films..."

"Its a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about.. it’s a pure characters driven film and that’s the beauty of it.. we promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth you while. But because of today.. for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!" she added.

Fans eagerly await film's release

Reacting to her post, Rahul tweeted, "This girl… the soul and the spine of our film. Biggest hug @iamRashmika. And yes, indeed we are working hard to give all of you a good experience." Reacting to the posts, a person wrote, "I'm sure it will be superb..all the best for your team members." "Thank you so much, Rushieee, for your response. Also, we are eagerly waiting to see it on the big screen @iamRashmika," tweeted a fan. "Hope The Girlfriend will be a blockbuster," read a comment.

About The Girlfriend

The film is written and directed by Rahul. It is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi. While the music has been given by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the cinematography is by Krishnan Vasant. The teaser of the film was released last year. It began with Vijay Deverakonda's voice praising the female lead's beauty with visuals of Rashmika entering college with her luggage.

The teaser hints at Rashmika's love story in college that takes a rough and mysterious turn towards the end. The video also introduces Deekshith Shetty in the role of her boyfriend.