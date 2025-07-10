Interview || Vedang Raina on bond with Khushi Kapoor: ‘It’s easygoing and genuine’

Actor Vedang Raina made his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor, and the two have been close ever since. Rumours about them dating have swirled, but neither has publicly confirmed nor denied the speculation. Now, Vedang has opened up about his special bond with Khushi. Also read: Inside Vedang Raina's birthday party in London with girlfriend Khushi Kapoor and matching fits Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which marked their acting debut.

On bond with Khushi

During a chat with Hindustan Times, Vedang got candid about his bond with Khushi, with whom he recently collaborated once again for #YourSafeSpace campaign by fashion brand AZORTE. For Vedang, working with Khushi has always been a fun experience.

“Working with Khushi was effortless and really fun – there’s a natural comfort between us. Our bond is easygoing and genuine, and that connection definitely shows in the campaign,” Vedang says, offering a rare glimpse into their relationship.

When it comes to picking brand endorsements, Vedang is being very selective. “That’s because it is really important to partner with brands that feel authentic and align with who I am. I look for a genuine connection – whether it’s their message, aesthetic, or values,” he says.

On his Bollywood journey

After making his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Vedang featured in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. Despite much expectation, the film failed to elicit the expected response.

Looking back at his journey, Vedang shares, “My journey of self-discovery and expression has been one of growth and self-awareness”.

“It took time to truly understand myself, beyond external influences and expectations. I am learning to embrace my strengths and vulnerabilities, expressing myself authentically through my work, fashion, and presence. It's a very new and an ongoing journey, but each step brings me closer to my true self,” say Vedang, who is also inclined and showed his skills by singing Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai in Jigra.

How do you deal with challenges and failures?

“Challenges and failures are part of the process. They push me to reflect and grow. I focus on learning from setbacks, not taking them personally. Staying grounded, having support, and remembering my goals helps me move forward,” he says, adding that he is working on a “very special project and you’ll hear about it soon”.