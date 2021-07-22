Ira Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare play with puppies in Kaza. See pics

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is in Kaza with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. On Thursday, Nupur took to Instagram to share a bunch of new pictures with Ira.

In the photos, Nupur and Ira Khan are seen petting some stray puppies. Ira is wearing a thick black sweater and black leggings while Nupur is also seen in a black jacket and blue jeans. They appear to be at a cafe.

"We made some new friends," Nupur captioned his post. The couple's friends and followers praised them and the puppies in the comments. "Mountain dogs are the sweetest," wrote one. Another person quoted Abhishek Banerjee's Hathoda Tyagi from Paatal Lok. "When man loves a dog.. Hez a good man.. When dog loves a man hez a good man," they wrote.

Nupur and Ira are currently on a trip to Himachal Pradesh. Recently, he shared photos from Spiti valley, clicked by Ira. In the photos, he was seen riding a mountain bike. "Amazing landscape, such a pleasure to ride here," he captioned his post.

Nupur and Ira have been dating for a while. She made their relationship official during Valentine's week this year. On the occasion of Promise Day, as part of Valentine's week celebrations, she shared several photos with Nupur and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” She also posted pictures of her at-home Valentine’s Day celebration with him.

Ira is Aamir's daughter with first wife Reena Dutta. The former couple also have a son named Junaid. Aamir later married Kiran Rao and had son Azad Rao Khan with her. The couple announced their divorce earlier this month.

Ira has no intention to join films as an actor. She had directed a stage play based on Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead.