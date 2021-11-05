Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mother, fan calls them 'sweet family'
bollywood

Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mother, fan calls them 'sweet family'

Ira Khan celebrated Diwali with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare this year. Check out their pictures here.
Ira Khan with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 06:29 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, celebrated Diwali this year with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare. Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared pictures on Friday of the trio wearing ethnic outfits. 

In the pictures, Ira Khan draped a salmon colour saree paired with a bright red blouse. Nupur wore a yellow kurta and a saffron colour dhoti. His mother draped a green saree.

They posed indoors, next to a sofa as a room divider stood at the back, decorated with flowers. Nupur captioned the post, "Dressup, smile and say cheese (sparkle and firework sparkler emojis) #diwali #vibes #smile #happy."

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to his post, fans showered them with love and also wished them a Happy Diwali. A fan commented, "Sweet family." "How lovely you guys look, Happy Happy Diwali," wrote another person. A user also said, "You guys are awesome."

Both Ira and Nupur often share pictures with each other on Instagram. Last month, Nupur had shared a post marking a year since Ira drew her first tattoo on his arm. She had tattooed an image of an anchor. 

He had shared a video montage of clips and photos of the tattoo and captioned it, "Coz I can't help... One year to this day when you gave me my Tattoo. Thank you for this Bubs @khan.ira how amazing are you, who will say this is your first tattoo ever?”

Ira had reacted with several comments. She wrote, “I love you to bits now come give me my anchor.” “Awwlie! So that's what you were doing the whole time? Taking videos of me?” read her second comment. She posted a series of heart emojis as her third comment.

Last year, Ira had shared a picture of herself working in a tattoo studio. She had captioned the post, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career."

Also Read | Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares video on ‘bad days’ after medication change: 'Maybe I should not be running a company'

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram earlier this year. In February, on the occasion of Promise Day, Ira shared pictures with Nupur and wrote, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

A few months ago they took a vacation together to Himachal Pradesh and also shared pictures from Kaza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan ira khan aamir khan daughter ira khan ira khan nupur shikhare
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shweta, Navya pose with family at Jalsa, the silver chairs are back

5

Bipasha pouts and poses with Karan in photos from their Diwali celebration

Mira Rajput names her favourite Shahid Kapoor movie and it stars Kareena Kapoor

Paparazzo asks Alia Bhatt to walk with Ranbir Kapoor, watch her instant reply
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP