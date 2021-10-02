Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares video on ‘bad days’ after medication change: 'Maybe I should not be running a company'

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has not been feeling well after her medication was changed recently. Ira has been vocal about her struggle with mental health and had been diagnosed with depression.

Ira took to Instagram on Saturday to share a 10-minute video, updating her followers on her condition. She said that she has been feeling angry for the past few days, an emotion she is not too familiar with. She said that it leaves her feeling embarrassed because she does not know how to work with her anger. Her psychiatrist, however, doesn't believe that anger could be a side effect of the medication change.

Ira also shared how she was unable to drive back home on Friday. She said she went to play football but it didn't make things better. As she drove her car, she realised how angry she still was and unfit to drive by herself. She called someone to pick her up. “I didn't think I should be in control of a machine so I parked the car on the side of the road and I had someone come pick me up. And I just sobbed and sobbed and sobbed,” she said.

Ira revealed through a video in October last year that she had been diagnosed with clinical depression. “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better," she had said in the video.

She also expressed doubts about whether she can run a company. “I get ideas, I get excited and then I don't necessarily manage to pull off those ideas. Maybe I should not be running a company. I thought of the idea that maybe someone else should be running the company. And I should just… be there. To be the sensitivity filter,” she added. At the end of her video, Ira shared a song by L.A. Salami, Gets You Wondering, which made her smile.

Ira is Aamir's only daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. They also have son Junaid. Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao are parents to son Azad.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918