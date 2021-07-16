Ira Khan cuddles with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in new pics, calls him 'such a dramebaaz'

Ira Khan has shared a bunch of new pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Ira, who is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan and a theatre director, is seen cuddling with Nupur on a couch.

The photos show Ira Khan looking a bit tired but Nupur tries his best to cheer her up with funny faces. She has her arm around his neck and he is seen animatedly reacting to it. "He's such a dramebaaz! #love #cuddles #happypill," she captioned her post.

Ira's friends and fans left happy comments on her post. Actor Siddharth Menon said, "Aww." A fan wrote, "So Special couple." Another wrote, "Beautiful picture."

Ira had made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram on Valentine's Day this year. On the occasion of Promise Day, as part of Valentine's week celebrations, she shared several photos with Nupur and said, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” She also posted pictures of her at-home Valentine’s Day celebration with him.

Nupur and Ira often indulge in social media PDA. They share workout videos and even food reviews.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his marriage to Reena Dutta. They also have a son named Junaid. While Junaid is working on becoming an actor, Ira made her debut as a theatre director a few years ago. She directed the play Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.

Earlier, in an interview, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."