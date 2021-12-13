Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan poses with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the snow, fan asks if they are doing Aamir Khan’s new film ‘Barfarosh’
bollywood

Ira Khan poses with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the snow, fan asks if they are doing Aamir Khan’s new film ‘Barfarosh’

Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare took off on a snowy break to the mountains. See pictures from their holiday here.
Ira Khan poses with Nupur Shikhare on their snow holiday.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 07:12 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare are enjoying a snowy break in the mountains. Nupur took to Instagram to share pictures of their getaway and wrote, “My first snowfall ever, how cool is this. #snow #snowfall #travel #holiday.”

While some of the photos showed the couple posing, one image was of them taking a walk in a forest. One picture also showed Nupur doing a handstand in the snow.

Ira commented on the post, “What a cutiieee,” along with a bunch of heart emojis. Fans reacted as well. "Shooting for Aamir sir’s new movie? Barfarosh,” a person said, playing on the film title Sarfarosh and the word ‘barf’, which means snow in Hindi. “Just like a fairytale,” another fan wrote. “That’s a lovely place! Where is it?” a third user asked.

RELATED STORIES

Last month, Ira celebrated Diwali with Nupur and his mother. He shared a picture of the three of them dressed in ethnic outfits and wrote, “Dressup, smile and say cheese #diwali #vibes #smile #happy.”

Ira made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram on Valentine’s week this year. In February, on the occasion of Promise Day, she shared a bunch of pictures with him and wrote, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Also see: Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare drops shirtless photos, replies to unimpressed man who said ‘wo baat nahi hai’

Unlike Aamir, Ira has no inclination towards acting and is more interested in the process of direction. In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead role. Her elder brother Junaid Khan was seen in a pivotal role in the drama too.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. The film, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ira khan aamir khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP