Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare drops shirtless photos, replies to unimpressed man who said ‘wo baat nahi hai’

Fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare shared a bunch of shirtless black-and-white pictures from the gym, in which he was seen flexing his muscles. However, a man was left unimpressed with his body and asked him to work harder on it. Nupur is in a relationship with actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.

Posting the photos on Instagram, Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare wrote, “Flexi Saturday. #saturday #weekend #flex #ripped #blackandwhite.” One Instagram user commented, “Wo baat nhi h tumhari body me... Or mehnat karo (Your body is missing that X factor. Work harder).”

Nupur shared a screenshot of the comment on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Sorry Shaktimaan.” He added a folded hands sticker and another one of actor Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. Meanwhile, some dropped fire emojis on the post and one commented, “If looks could kill.”

Nupur Shikhare on Instagram Stories.





Earlier this week, Nupur was seen on an outing with Ira in Mumbai. They held hands as they walked, with neither stopping to pose for the paparazzi.

Ira made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram during Valentine’s week. On the occasion of Promise Day, she shared several photos with him and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” She later posted pictures of her at-home Valentine’s Day celebration with him.

Also read: Tanishaa Mukerji says she was initially expected to ‘look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol’

Last year, Ira made the anchor tattoo on Nupur’s arm. She joked in an Instagram post about having found an ‘alternate career’ and wrote, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career… #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked.”

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira does not want to become an actor. She is more inclined towards direction and made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role.