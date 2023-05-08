Ira Khan receives sweet birthday wish from fiancé Nupur Shikhare; Fatima Sana Shaikh calls her ‘beautiful person’

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is celebrating her 25th birthday on Monday. To wish her on her special day, fiancé Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram to share a couple of candid pictures. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared a cute picture of Ira and wished her on Instagram. (Also read: Ira Khan goes on pre-Valentine's Day date with fiancé Nupur Shikhare, shares message for his mom to make her blush)

Ira Khan with fiancé Nupur Shikhare.

Nupur Shikhare shared a couple of candid pictures of Ira on her birthday, where both of them can be seen looking at the camera and smiling. Both Ira and Nupur were seen sitting on the sofa and holding each other. In the first picture, she planted a kiss on Nupur's cheek. Ira looked cute in her blue tee and sported a matching bandana with Nupur, who was seen in an orange tee. Nupur simply added red heart emoticons instead of a caption. Ira reacted to the pictures and commented, "(red heart emoticons) What a cuteness we are!"

Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture also featuring Ira. She wrote, "Happy birthday you beautiful person," and added multiple red heart emoticons. Ira then reposted the same story on her Instagram and wrote, "Love you." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ira shared some pictures and shared her gratitude for the friends who had wished her on her special day. In one of the pictures, there were two balloons of letters two and five stuck on the door, signifying twenty-five. She wrote "Good morning," in the caption.

Ira Khan replied to Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday wish on Instagram.

In September last year, Nupur had proposed to Ira at a triathlon. He held a ring and went down on one knee. Ira had accepted the proposal and the two then sealed the deal with a romantic kiss. Ira had shared a video from their special day to announce her surprise engagement story on social media.

A part of her caption read, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do."

