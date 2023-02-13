Ira Khan goes on pre-Valentine's Day date with fiancé Nupur Shikhare, shares message for his mom to make her blush

Ira Khan will be celebrating her first Valentine's Day on Tuesday after her engagement with boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. On Monday, Ira shared a glimpse of her breakfast at a 5-star eatery and gave a shoutout to Nupur's mom Pritam Shikhare for making better khandvi than the one she had. Also read: Ira Khan reveals who was the happiest person at her engagement, shares pic of future mom-in-law dancing with Kiran Rao

Sharing a picture of her having breakfast in a no makeup look, Ira wrote on her Instagram Stories, "You're marrying me @NupurPopeye. Happy Pre-Valentine's Day."

Sharing another similar picture, Ira shared a message for Nupur's mom Pritam. She wrote, "Khandvi for breakfast at a 5-star breakfast spread. @pritam_shikhare your khandvi is better. This is not a comment on the breakfast. It's to make my to-be-mother-in-law to blush and smile and gush."

Ira Khan shared pictures from her 5-star breakfast with Nupur Shikhare.

Ira is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan from his first wife Reena Dutta. She got engaged to Nupur last year. Everyone from Aamir's family, his ex wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan to his cousin and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak director Mansoor Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, nephew and former actor Imran Khan, niece Zayn Marie Khan attended the engagement bash in November.

Ira wore and off-shoulder red gown for her engagement bash which was a fun affair. She shared several candid pictures of her family and friends and revealed that it was her to be mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare who was the happiest person at the party. Sharing several pictures of her dancing and laughing at the party, Ira wrote on Instagram, “Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your’s. @pritam_shikhare.” Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan had also danced to Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak song Papa Kahte Hain at the engagement party as Ira and all others cheered for them.

Nupur proposed to Ira in September last year. He went down on one knee, held the ring and popped the question to Ira at a triathlon. She accepted his proposal and the two went on to kiss each other. Ira announced her engagement by sharing the video from the day on her Instagram Stories.

