Is Yash’s Toxic getting delayed once again? Tara Sutaria sets the record straight

There have been growing rumours that Yash’s pan-India film Toxic might be delayed and miss its scheduled June 4 release. However, actor Tara Sutaria has now stepped in to dismiss the speculation, putting an end to the postponement buzz.

Tara Sutaria dismisses rumours

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic is slated to release on June 4.

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Recently, Tara joined filmmaker Farah Khan in her latest vlog on YouTube and spoke about her life and work.

During the conversation with the filmmaker, Tara dismissed the chatter around the film getting pushed once again. In the middle of the chat with Farah, Tara confirmed the release remains on June 4, 2026.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was initially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar. However, the clash was averted as the film was pushed back from its March 19 release to June 4 because of the disruption in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

About Toxic

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{{^usCountry}} Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film ran into controversy when its first teaser was released with many coming forward to complain about certain scenes with many dubbing it as “grossly obscene, sexually explicit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film ran into controversy when its first teaser was released with many coming forward to complain about certain scenes with many dubbing it as “grossly obscene, sexually explicit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Women’s Commission slammed its teaser for the depiction of a sex scene, and a Christian group filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and others, claiming that the teaser hurts religious sentiments. Earlier this month, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Dr Jayamala commented on the row and said that the public must not rush to conclusions on the basis of a teaser alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Women’s Commission slammed its teaser for the depiction of a sex scene, and a Christian group filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and others, claiming that the teaser hurts religious sentiments. Earlier this month, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Dr Jayamala commented on the row and said that the public must not rush to conclusions on the basis of a teaser alone. {{/usCountry}}

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Tara’s first look as Rebecca from the film was released on January 3 this year. At that time, Geetu Mohandas took to social media to share a note detailing her instinctual desire to 'shield Tara.' She expressed, "I've always felt a natural affection to safeguard Tara. Maybe it's because she has a reserved spirit or perhaps it's the protective shell she finds comfort in. And maybe it doesn't need to be labeled."

Geetu remarked, "She absorbed more than she articulated. She listened more than she disclosed. I often pondered if I should guide her more closely. Yet in her quietness, something profound was developing. When she finally embraced her role, what unfolded was nothing less than stunning, stemming from an inner awareness she had all along. She completely astonished me, in the most wonderful way. I am certain she will amaze everyone else as well. @tarasutaria I cherish you".

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The film, announced in 2023, went on the floor in 2024. It was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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