Ramayana next glimpse to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the second glimpse of the mega-budget adaptation of one of India’s most recognisable epics. Producer Namit Malhotra had unveiled that the glimpse would be out on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2. Ahead of the release, Pinvilla reported that the glimpse will reveal the looks of the entire cast, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana. The Ramayana first glimpse was officially unveiled last year on July 3.

All about the new Ramayana glimpse The report stated that the new glimpse will offer viewers the looks of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash in the film. “This asset is designed to introduce the world of Ramayana through its characters. It’s more personal and rooted in how each role has been envisioned. The scale and action will be explored in a separate asset that will arrive in a couple of months,” a source close to the project said.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama learnt that the asset has a run time of 2 minutes and 38 seconds. It was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on March 30, securing a 'U' certificate.

A few days ago, Namit had shared a note on his X account on the glimpse, which read, “Shubh Rama Navami! This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience.”

About Ramayana The first, 3-minute glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on July 3, 2025. It presented a striking contrast between Yash, who looks intense and fiery as Ravana, and Ranbir Kapoor, who appears calm and composed as Lord Rama. Fans loved the visuals and the musical score, while praising the ambition of the epic two-part drama.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for the music score. Ramayana Part One is set to release worldwide in October 2026, ahead of Diwali.