Entertainment / Bollywood / Isabelle Kaif shares new pics from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, Sharvari Wagh is all hearts
bollywood

Isabelle Kaif shares new pics from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Sharvari Wagh is all hearts

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif has shared new pictures from the Tiger 3 actor's wedding. Katrina married Vicky Kaushal earlier this month. 
Isabelle Kaif shares pics from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. 
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:15 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Isabella Kaif took to Instagram and shared a couple of new pictures from her sister, actor Katrina Kaif's wedding. The Tiger 3 star married Vicky Kaushal earlier this month. 

In the pictures, taken during the haldi ceremony, Isabelle was seen posing with her side of the family. In the first picture, she was seen posing with one of her sisters, Sonia Turcotte, dressed in traditional outfits. In another, Isabelle and a few family members were seen posing on a flight of stairs while the haldi ceremony decor doubled up as the background. 

While the family members sported big smiles, Katrina was missing from the pictures. Isabelle shared the pictures with the caption, ‘memories’, adding the details of her outfit. Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal, took to the comments section and showered the Kaif family with love. 

“Loooveeee,” she wrote, adding a string of yellow coloured heart emojis. 

RELATED STORIES

Sharvari made her acting debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 last month. While Sunny and Sharvari are yet to address rumours surrounding their relationship, Sharvari appeared to be close to the Katrina and Vicky's families. She was seen in a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremonies, posing with Katrina. 

Following the wedding, Isabelle formally welcomed Vicky to the family with a post on Instagram. Sharing a picture from their wedding ceremony, she wrote, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.” 

Also read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's families had a ball at their wedding and these unseen pics are a proof

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9. The intimate ceremony, with just 120 guests, took place in Rajasthan. Following the ceremony, they shared pictures from their wedding and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” 

Topics
isabelle kaif katrina kaif vicky kaushal
