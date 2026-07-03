Isha Koppikar calls out ageism in films, points out how stars romance female actors half their age: ‘Bohot normal hain?’

Actor Isha Koppikar has called out the dual standards in society, and in the film industry, on the topic of ageism. The actor make a new video reel on Instagram talking about how women are called a ‘problem’ because they age while the man is said to have gained experience. (Also read: Isha Koppikar recalls being humiliated for not knowing dance on South film set: ‘Yeh Bollywood se ladkiyan aati hain…')

What Isha said about ageism

Isha Koppikar has spoken about how ageism is always directed at women in the entertainment industry.

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She said in Hindi, “Isn't it strange? A man's aging is called experience, and a woman's aging is called a problem. In movies, we see heroes romancing with girls who are half their age. They become their heroes. That's very normal.”

The actor went on to add, "But if a woman is stylish, expressive, and celebrates her individuality, then she is told, at this age, please behave your age. But the truth is, with time, a woman doesn't become less. She becomes deeper. Her confidence doesn't become louder. It becomes stronger. Her beauty is not just in her face. It is seen in her journey. Wrinkles don't just show her age. They show her struggles.”

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'Don't look at their age, but look at their journey'

{{^usCountry}} She further said, “You can see her healing and her life experience in it. If every woman is blessed with life, she will age. Your mother, your wife, your sister, your daughter, and, one day, you yourself. Everyone ages. So, don't make aging an insult. Respect women at every age. Don't look at their age, but look at their journey. Don't look at their skin, but look at their strength. Understand this. Because there is no expiry date for dignity. And there is no age for confidence. Think about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further said, “You can see her healing and her life experience in it. If every woman is blessed with life, she will age. Your mother, your wife, your sister, your daughter, and, one day, you yourself. Everyone ages. So, don't make aging an insult. Respect women at every age. Don't look at their age, but look at their journey. Don't look at their skin, but look at their strength. Understand this. Because there is no expiry date for dignity. And there is no age for confidence. Think about it.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The world has spent too long defining beauty by age. Maybe real beauty was never about age in the first place.#BeautyRedefined #FearlessWomen #GraceOverPerfection #positivevibes #ageisbutanumber,” she wrote in the caption.

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Isha was last seen on the big screen in the 2024 Tamil sci-fi film Ayalaan, where she played the character Eliza alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Many also remember in the 2006 film, Don The Chase Begins Again, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Om Puri, and Pavan Malhotra. A remake of the 1978 film of the same name, it was originally written by Javed alongside Salim Khan. In 2011, Don 2: The King Is Back was released, which was also directed by Farhan. Ranveer Singh was supposed to do Don 3 but backed out, which led to a controversy a few months ago.