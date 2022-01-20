Isha Koppikar Narang keeps fingers on crossed about vaccination for kids: Specialists are working on it

The vaccination process for kids 15 to 18 years has begun in India and actor Isha Koppikar Narang is hoping for the best about when the drive begins for younger children.

The mother to seven-year-old daughter Rianna tells us, “It doesn’t matter what I think. Specialists and expert scientists are working on it. They are trying their level best and (only) they are in the best positions to decide what comes when.”

As a mother, Narang also shares that it has been a concerning period for her with regards to her kid in this pandemic.

“Kids love to play and they don’t understand what are protocols and distancing and sanitizing very well. What’s innate to them is to meet everyone, jump around and have a great time. I try and help her understand all these things and help her to make her own efforts to stay safe.”

The 45-year-old further adds, “I am super cautious with her diet and feed her a very healthy mix of nutrition. Yes ! Immunity is everything and that has to be prioritized.”

Currently in London with her family, the Don (2006) actor says the situation is improving there.

“The cases were surging in December and they have started to flatten out. Due to the high vaccination, the severe infections are less, and that’s a healthy sign. The situation should get better soon,” she shares.

Given the current scenario, the actor is in no hurry to get back to work. “We will work when the situation permits. There is no hurry. The most important thing is to keep feeling safe, everything else comes later,” she while adding that 2022 looks promising to her in terms of her acting work.

“It looks hopeful. There are multiple projects which are on offer. I have multiple projects too lined up for release and then there are some which I would start to shoot,” she ends.

