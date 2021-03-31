Isha Koppikar returns to spotlight as she gives Wonder Woman vibes in new swimsuit photoshoot, see pics

Isha Koppikar, who had disappeared from the Bollywood scene a decade ago, is back in the spotlight. The Khallas dancer has shared stunning pictures in a zebra-print swimsuit from a new photoshoot.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Isha wrote, "I heard the temperature is going to be rising in the coming week, thought of rising it a little more #ishakoppikar #summervibes #photoshoot #bollywood #swimsuit #summer #summeroutfit #shootdiaries #fitness #fashion #ootd #mood."

Isha also reacted to a few comments on the post. When one said, "Hrithik did Superhero Krissh, Maybe you can do a lady Superhero version," the actor replied, "Surely soon." Another commented, "Look like wonder woman!" to which Isha reacted, "I really Wonder about this Woman."

Isha is seen striking a daring pose in the middle of a pool, wearing a striped, black and white two-piece swimsuit paired with a yellow overcoat and silver knee-high boots.

Isha had tied the knot with hotelier Timmy Narang in 2009. The couple are now parents to six-year-old daughter Rianna. The young girl is often seen in the actor's candid posts on Instagram.

Isha had returned to the screens a few years ago and had featured in a few South films. She had also appeared in a web show, Fixerr. She is said to be having two films in pipeline: Hindi film Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau and Tamil film Ayalaan. The release dates of these two films are yet to be revealed.

She had recently shared a dance video of herself in which she is seen grooving with choreographer Melvin Louis to the famous Vaathi Coming number. She had captioned it, "Dance Tutorial. It was so much fun learning and dancing to vaathi coming with @melvinlouis ! Here’s the tutorial for all of you just on your request! Happy Holi."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor gets a visit from aunts Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain and cousin Riddhima Kapoor post Holi, see pics

Last seen in Shabri (2011),Isha will next be seen in filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma’s web series. She had revealed in an interview last year that good projects came her way from south film industry and web space but nothing came from Bollywood in all these years. She had said, “When I did Shabri, not many heroines were ready to do such deglam roles. The film got me recognition and made me crave to do something better or on par with it. But that didn’t happen. And then web satisfied my creative urge. When web is giving me opportunities, why will I worry about movies?”