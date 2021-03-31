Kareena Kapoor gets a visit from aunts Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain and cousin Riddhima Kapoor post Holi, see pics

Kareena Kapoor and her little ones recently got a visit from her aunts Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The three women were spotted at her residence on Tuesday evening.

While Riddhima was in a white shirt and black pants, her mom Neetu was in a blue shirt and denims. Rima was in a long top and pants. All of them wore masks as a precautionary measure amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Kareena gave birth to a baby boy in February. She has now returned to her social life and is occasionally spotted in the city. During the day, she was spotted in a striped red and white dress along with her father Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena had recently hosted sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya on Holi. The family had come down to celebrate the festival and pictures of Taimur and Inaaya, shared by them, are proof that they have a blast.

Kareena had shared an adorable Holi picture of elder son Taimur on Instagram and had written, "Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me." The four-year-old could be seen all drenched in a white kurta pyjama, smeared in colour and striking a cool pose for the camera. More pictures of Taimur playing with cousin Inaaya in a makeshift kids pool were also shared by Soha and Kunal.

Just about a month after giving birth to her second child, Kareena got herself a new hair makeover. She had revealed that she had changed her old hair colour to balayage hair now.

Alongside the sunkissed picture that showed her without makeup, she had written, "Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers, along with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. She had finished shooting for the film during the pandemic.

