Kareena Kapoor returns to the gym for the first time after welcoming her second son, watch

Kareena Kapoor returned to the gym a little over a month after she delivered her second son. The actor was spotted making her way into the gym complex on Sunday evening in Mumbai. The actor sported an all-black ensemble with a pair of neon shoes to complete her gym look. She tied her hair up into a messy bun and covered her face with a black mask.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor waved at the cameras before she interacted with a few people below the building and eventually headed to work out.

The Good Newzz star was spotted outside the gym a few days after she returned to work. Earlier this week, Kareena was spotted making her way in and out of a studio in Mumbai, where she was shooting for a celebrity cooking show. The actor is a participant in Discovery+'s upcoming show titled Star vs Food. As part of the episode, celebrities will be seen cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her team from the set.

Kareena welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan in February. Speaking about the baby, Saif said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” The couple has chosen to keep the name and the identity of the baby under the wraps. Nevertheless, she has been teasing fans with glimpses of the baby boy. She shared a picture of the little one on the occasion of Women's Day.

Kareena will soon be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie sees Aamir Khan in the titular role. She has also been brought on board Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht. However, the movie has been put on the backburner owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.





