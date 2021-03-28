IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor returns to the gym for the first time after welcoming her second son, watch
Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second son in February.
Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second son in February.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor returns to the gym for the first time after welcoming her second son, watch

  • Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February. The actor recently returned to work. On Sunday, she was spotted making her way to her gym.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor returned to the gym a little over a month after she delivered her second son. The actor was spotted making her way into the gym complex on Sunday evening in Mumbai. The actor sported an all-black ensemble with a pair of neon shoes to complete her gym look. She tied her hair up into a messy bun and covered her face with a black mask.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor waved at the cameras before she interacted with a few people below the building and eventually headed to work out.

The Good Newzz star was spotted outside the gym a few days after she returned to work. Earlier this week, Kareena was spotted making her way in and out of a studio in Mumbai, where she was shooting for a celebrity cooking show. The actor is a participant in Discovery+'s upcoming show titled Star vs Food. As part of the episode, celebrities will be seen cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her team from the set.

Kareena welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan in February. Speaking about the baby, Saif said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” The couple has chosen to keep the name and the identity of the baby under the wraps. Nevertheless, she has been teasing fans with glimpses of the baby boy. She shared a picture of the little one on the occasion of Women's Day.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor 'can't wait' to return to London, shares nostalgia post with baby Taimur

Kareena will soon be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie sees Aamir Khan in the titular role. She has also been brought on board Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht. However, the movie has been put on the backburner owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan kareena kapoor gym + 1 more

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor's grandfather Surinder Kapoor was Kareena Kapoor's great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor's cousin. Both hailed from Peshawar.
Sonam Kapoor's grandfather Surinder Kapoor was Kareena Kapoor's great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor's cousin. Both hailed from Peshawar.
bollywood

Did you know Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are related?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Not many would know that actors Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, who starred together in Veere Di Wedding, are related.
READ FULL STORY
Karan Johar parties with his close friends.
Karan Johar parties with his close friends.
bollywood

Kareena misses friends' get-together as Karan, Karisma, Malaika party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Amrita Arora hosted a dinner party at her place. Sister Malaika Arora, close friends Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and a few others were in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP