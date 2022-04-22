Isha Koppikar was ‘completely broken’ after male actor asked her to meet alone: 'I was disillusioned'

A few months ago, in an interview actor Isha Koppikar revealed how a Bollywood actor once asked her to meet him without her staff. Isha, who refused to meet at the time, has now said in a new interaction that the incident left her “completely broken.” Isha was last seen in the Hindi and Tamil language crime thriller web series Dhahanam. Also Read: Isha Koppikar says she refused to meet actor who called her to come alone: ‘I was thrown out of the film’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In February, Isha revealed in an interview, that a Bollywood actor once told her that he wants to meet her without her staff and she refused to do that because of which she was dropped out of the film.

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Isha once again recalled the incident and said, "I was completely broken and disillusioned. Because l thought that what matters is how you look and act but what actually matters is that you are in the hero's good books and good books meant this. I feel all of us have our threshold and priority. For me, my life is bigger than my work. At the end of the day, it is my conscience, I need to look at the mirror and feel good about it." She added that there may be people who beg to differ and would get a good night's sleep after doing all this."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In February, Isha told Bombay Times, “In mid-2000, I was called by a renowned producer who said that you have to be in the good books of the hero. I didn’t know what he meant. So, I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked me to visit him minus my staff. I called the producer and told him that I am here due to my talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it’s good enough. I was thrown out of the film."

Isha had made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan and went on to feature in films like Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, and Dil Ka Rishta. She is married to hotelier Timmy Narang since 2009 and they have a seven-year-old daughter Rianna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.