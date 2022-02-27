Isha Koppikar says she refused to meet actor who called her to come alone: ‘I was thrown out of the film’

Isha Koppikar claims she has not been on a sabbatical after the birth of her daughter. Instead, she has been doing her kind of work in the industry. The actor, popular for her hit dance number Khallas, has said she is a no-nonsense actor who is misconstrued as intimidating and has lost out on quite a few projects due to the same reason. Isha will now be seen in multiple projects that are lined up for release this year. Also read: Isha Koppikar says a superstar once got her replaced in a film: ‘I was about to go for the mahurat and it happened’

Isha Koppikar had made her Bollywood debut with 1998 film Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan and went on to feature in films like Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar and Dil Ka Rishta. She is married to hotelier Timmy Narang since 2009 and they have a seven-year-old daughter Rianna.

Talking about her personality, Isha told Bombay Times in an interview, “I am a no-nonsense girl and that’s the vibe I exude. A lot of time people misconstrue it for being intimidating. I am here for my work. If I like you, I will talk to you, if you mess with me, good luck to you. I have lost a lot of projects, because of this attitude of mine.”

Isha also confirmed the existance of camps, casting couch in Bollywood and confessed being a victim of nepotism. Sharing one such incident, she revealed, “In mid-2000, I was called by a renowned producer who said that you have to be in the good books of the hero. I didn’t know what he meant. So, I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked me to visit him minus my staff. I called the producer and told him that I am here due to my talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it’s good enough. I was thrown out of the film."

Isha has worked in a few Marathi, Kannada and Telugu films in last few years. She also had Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau with Raqesh Bapat but the film has been delayed since eight years.

