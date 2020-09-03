Isha Koppikar says a superstar once got her replaced in a film: ‘I was about to go for the mahurat and it happened’

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 20:31 IST

Actor Isha Koppikar revealed that she has been the victim of nepotism and was once arbitrarily dropped from a film at the behest of an actor who is now a superstar. She said that she was once leaving for the mahurat of a film when she found out that she had been replaced.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Isha said, “A lot of times, I was about to get a role, but then somebody called. The father or mother would call and the starlet would get it. If somebody is with someone and the heroine is his muse or girlfriend, then she would get the role. All this has happened to me.”

Isha said that there were times when she was not even informed that she was not doing a film anymore. “I was about to go for the mahurat and it happened. I will not talk about the star. He is a superstar today,” she said. She added that she ‘knew the reason’ but was never given any explanation for the decision to replace her.

Isha shot to fame in Bollywood with a special number, Khallas, in Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama Company. She followed it up with another song, Ishq Samundar, in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaante. Before that, she had starred in a number of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

Isha has starred in films such as Darna Mana Hai, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, 36 China Town and Salaam-e-Ishq. Her last Bollywood release was Shabri in 2011.

Currently, Isha is gearing up for a second innings in Bollywood with Ankur Bhatia’s Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau. The film also stars Divyendu Sharma and Sulagna Panigrahi. It went on floors in 2015 and is yet to get a release.

