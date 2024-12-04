Isha Koppikar was hurt Farhan Akhtar didn't call her for Don 2: 'Priyanka’s role was more powerful than mine'

Isha Koppikar has mixed feelings about starring in Shah Rukh Khan-led Don back in 2006. In a recent interview, the actor expressed her disappointment at not being approached for the sequel, admitting that it hurt her at the time. Also read: Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 is neither postponed nor shelved, clarifies production house amid rumours Isha Koppikar said she was upset when she didn't get a call back for the Don sequel.

Isha Koppikar expresses dismay

During a conversation with Galatta India, Isha looked back at working on Don, and her role as compared to the one offered to Priyanka Chopra in the Don franchise. While she was happy to be a part of the film, she felt that Priyanka’s role was more powerful than hers.

“I feel Priyanka’s role was more powerful than mine. I would have given my left and right arm for it. I am a black belt in Taekwondo. I have been learning Taekwondo for 25 years now so I know I am fantastic at action and I can give any heroine a run for their money as far as action is concerned, even if they are half my age. I know I am good at it but what’s done is done,” she said.

The actor also shared that she was hurt when she wasn’t called for the sequel in 2011.

“I did reach out. I was told they have already cast for it. It’s okay. You win some, you lose some,” she said and added that later, she didn’t bother much as the sequel didn’t do as well as the first part.

About Don

Farhan Akhtar remade Chandra Barot’s famous Amitabh Bachchan-starrer in 2006 and cast Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal and Isha Koppikar in his adaptation. The original film was written by famous writer-duo Salim-Javed and also featured Helen, Zeenat Aman and Pran.

He revisited the adventurous world with Don 2: The King Is Back in 2011. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan along with Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Nawwab Shah, Ally Khan, Sahil Shroff and Kunal Kapoor.

Now, Farhan is revamping the franchise with Ranveer Singh on board to play the anti-hero. It will also feature Kiara Advani.