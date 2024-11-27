Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 is neither postponed nor shelved, clarifies production house amid rumours

There have been several speculations around the revival of Don franchise hitting a roadblock, with some stating that the Ranveer Singh-led project has been postponed. Now, the production has set the record straight. Also read: Ranveer Singh's Don 3 postponed again? The internet sniffs yet another shelved project for Singham Again actor In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don. (Photo: Instagram)

Don 3 timelines unchanged

The film was planned to go on the floor in June 2025. However, recent reports indicated that Don 3's shooting is getting postponed due to commitment issues from the team.

Now, a spokesperson from Excel Entertainment released a note to clear the air around recent rumours, stating that Don 3 is right on schedule.

“The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true,” read the note issued by the production team.

The buzz around the delay in the film’s production led to many rumours that it might be on the verge of getting shelved.

“With the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious -- delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks,” added the press note.

About Don 3

In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video. In the teaser, Ranveer sat in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the previous versions.

Kiara Advani will be joining Ranveer in Don 3. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kiara shared a brief clip and penned a note. Kiara wrote, "Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together (clapper board emoji)." Posting the clip on X, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Welcome to the Don universe @advani_kiara #Don3."

An official announcement for the remaining cast of Don 3 is still awaited. The Don series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. The details around the plot remain under wraps at the moment.