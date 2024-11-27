Ranveer Singh's Don 3 postponed again? The internet sniffs yet another shelved project for Singham Again actor

The pushback at the time of Ranveer Singh being announced as the face of the Don franchise, was unreal to say the least. People were just not feeling it. In an elaborate post, describing it to be a full circle moment for him and a dream come true, Ranveer promised to give it his all in taking ahead the indelible legacy of the anti-hero, established by Amitabh Bachchan, and perfected by Shah Rukh Khan. But, the time just doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon, if ever. Ranveer Singh's Don 3 postponed or shelved? The internet is leaning towards the latter(Photos: Instagram/ranveersingh, faroutakhtar)

Though an official announcement per se is yet to come through, trade reports strongly suggest that the filming of the project has now been pushed ahead by another six months, from January 2025 to June 2025. Mind you, the announcement of Ranveer being the third face of Don 3 was made way back last year and the film has already been through multiple cycles of speculative delays. The intent to start the project at the time appeared honest, what with Kiara Advani being brought on board as the leading lady. But chances seem bleak at best, given the current scenario. Or at least that's what the internet is saying as they predict this postponement may just be an indication of the film being shelved. Internet sleuths have also narrowed in on the primary cause of this alleged postponement (or canning) — the massive budget.

Comments fanning the speculations read: "200 cr is hard to recover in today’s market. It will only work if Ranveer knocks it out of the park", "Farhan and doesn’t have the funds to make it, he is clearly looking for external support, banks aren’t willing to invest 300cr in movies anymore. Ranveer Singh can’t highlight a 300cr project", "I think Ranveer is in worst phase of his career 👀" and "Farhan should realise that he can’t make Don 3 without the King".

Some comments also flat out put the blame on Farhan: "Yikes 😬 that’s not looking good! Very unprofessional from Farhan’s side tbh, I think he is more interested in acting gigs rather than directing" and "Farhan is hoping he can SCAM Universal studios to flush 250-300 crs down the drain for this".

What's your take on Ranveer as Don?