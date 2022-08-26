Step inside Ishaan Khatter’s first home, a sea-facing Mumbai apartment with the most stunning views. Watch

Ishaan Khatter’s home in Mumbai is perfect to revel in sounds of the waves. While living by the sea could be a dream for most people, for the actor, it is an everyday reality. Ishaan recently gave a tour of his first home that offers the cool breeze of the ocean as well as the first rays of the sun. Read more: Step inside Aparshakti Khurana’s plush Mumbai home with massive shoe closet

Ishaan recently shared his house tour video via an Instagram post. In the caption, he wrote, “A home has always been a personal space for me, but setting up my own first apartment with the help of @westelm_india was such an enjoyable process; and result that I’m happy to invite you all to. (Here’s a) sneak peek. A milestone in my life! Sharing with gratitude and love.” Many celebs congratulated Ishaan on his new home. Actor Soni Razdan wrote, “Big congratulations to my child (from anther mother).”

Ishaan Khatter’s Mumbai home has a modern-meets-classic vibe, as per the actor. (West Elm India)

The colour palette is dominated by beiges, white, browns and blacks, with a pop of green via plants of all shapes and sizes. (West Elm India)

When it comes to the ultimate in celebrity homes, it’s hard to beat a dreamy sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. That’s exactly what Ishaan Khatter has got. From exceptional views – the apartment overlooks a beach near a quiet street flanked by palm tree on one side – of the Arabian Sea to a decor that screams laid-back luxury, the actor’s home is full of notable design details.

Think wooden flooring, over-sized windows with sit-outs, of-the-moment wicker furniture, striking flora and fauna inspired wallpapers, lots of plants, and much more. The walls and furnishings are mostly done up in beiges and whites. A giant TV and book shelf in one of the bedrooms are unmissable.

Ishaan’s Mumbai home has been designed by West Elm India. While speaking about his house, the actor could be heard saying in the home tour video, “I wanted it (my home) to be a reflection of something modern, of course, but also have a classic, old-school feel to it. I wanted this room (the living room) to feel earthy and organic because you have a beautiful view of the sea and that is really what I wanted to enjoy in this space.”

The view from Ishaan's Mumbai apartment is one of the highlights of the beautiful adobe.

Books, awards and some movie memorabilia on display at Ishaan's home.

Ishaan made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds after he was seen in a blink-and-miss role in 2016's Udta Punjab. He will soon be seen with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film Phone Bhoot. Ishaan, who is actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother, has acted in films like Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He was also seen in the Mira Nair-directed series, A Suitable Boyreleased on Netflix in 2020.

