Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi try to calm down screaming fan at Phone Bhoot event, Reddit finds video 'creepy'

Phone Bhoot released on November 4. During a recent promotional event, lead actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi met a fan, who could not control her excitement as she screamed before she hugged them. A video of Ishaan and Siddhant, looking flustered as they tried to calm her down, was shared on social media. The actors have been busy promoting their latest film Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif. Also read: Katrina Kaif is a ghost with business idea for ghostbusters Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Watch Phone Bhoot trailer

On Friday, while promoting the film, Siddhant and Ishaan met an excited fan. A video of the interaction was shared on social media by paparazzi and fan accounts. In the clip, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi looked amused as a woman screamed, while jumping, after seeing them as the actors met fans in the midst of promoting Phone Bhoot. She also hugged Ishaan and Siddhant as the two looked surprised. Ishaan also tried to calm her down. Another fan was seen pouncing on the actors and the woman while trying to click selfies.

Reacting to a video of Ishaan and Siddhant with fans shared on Reddit, a person said the actors looked baffled, while others said the clip left them amused. A person said, “I wish I got this excited over anything in life.” Another comment about the fan read, “I’m embarrassed for her.” One person insinuated the interaction could be termed creepy, and wrote, “Eww, reverse the gender and see how creepy it is.” One person also commented on the actors' fans, and wrote, “Should have been ended with a fight between the black top girl and the lady, who literally pushed her aside for picture.”

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy and marks Ishaan, Siddhant, and Katrina’s first film together. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Phone Bhoot also features Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff in key roles. While Ishaan will next be seen in Pippa, Siddhant’s upcoming projects include Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

