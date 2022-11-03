Ishaan Khatter says brother Shahid Kapoor told him not to lose himself in a relationship

Actor Ishaan Khatter in a new interview talked about the best relationship advice from his brother Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan was previously dating Ananya Panday. They starred together in Khaali Peeli, which released in 2020. Also read: Ishaan Khatter confirms breakup with Ananya Panday, calls Karan Johar mean

Ishaan is Shahid's half-brother and shares a close bond with him and his wife Mira Rajput. Ishaan earlier confirmed his break up with Ananya on Koffee With Karan. He said that he is single and hopes to remain friends with Ananya.

During an interview, Ishaan Khatter was asked to reveal the best relationship advice he has ever received from Shahid Kapoor or Mira. To this, Ishaan told GoodTimes, “Well, my bro has told me not to lose myself in a relationship; to always know who I am. ‘Don’t’ lose that’--That’s very good advice.”

Ishaan is the son of veteran actor Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. Answering if Ishaan is still friends with Ananya Panday, the actor earlier said on Karan Johar’s show, “I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people that I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. She is genuinely a sweetheart and all pulpy questions aside, she is someone that is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Ishaan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and will release on November 4.

In the film, Ishaan and Siddhant will be seen as ghostbusters while Katrina will essay the role of a ghost, named Ragini. Besides this, Ishaan also has Nature 4 Nature with Tara Sutaria and Pippa as his upcoming projects.

