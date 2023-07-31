Ishita Moitra reveals Karan Johar wanted Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss to be dignified: ‘None had issues’

Ishita Moitra, dialogue writer and co-screenplay writer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reacted to parts of the film being called cliche during an interview with Hindustan Times. She also opened up about comparison between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone among many other things. Directed by Karan Johar, the film released on Friday.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shows cliché parts about Bengalis and Punjabis. For example, Rani is outspoken, modern, intellectual and also works at a new channel. She goes to office in a saree…

Ishita Moitra with Karan Johar, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ishita Moitra: I used to work in a magazine in Delhi. It was full of Bengalis. We talked in Bangla also and the people who didn’t know Bangla tried to understand what they were saying. Any newspaper, in my experience, was full of Bengali people. It’s not like it doesn’t exist; it’s true. This is done for a reason. This is the journey. She started from there and makes it to the other side, otherwise the journey wouldn’t have been there.

There was a hilarious scene when Rocky aka Ranveer Singh mistakes Rabindranath Tagore for Dada Ji. A few people have found it insensitive, what do you have to say?

Ishita Moitra: Waha pe Karl Marx ka photo hota toh Rocky ko woh bhi Dada Ji hi lagta (Rocky would have mistaken Karl Marx as well). He had no idea. It’s not something that would strike him. If you go to a house and see a photo of an elderly you might think they are related to the family. Rocky is a character whose general knowledge is not good and he cannot fathom. It’s common for Bengali houses to have a photo of Tagore. In my house, there is a photo of Tagore. I don’t know if other communities put up photos of a poet in their house.

‘My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist’–I don't think anybody in the world has the guts to show it in mainstream film in India. Karan Johar has done it before. In films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dostana, he introduced gay characters. Nobody could talk about this at that point. As a person, he is very aware politically. He is self aware and intelligent.

Karan Johar's film is all about grand sets, dance numbers and a huge number of background dancers. While Dhindhora Baje Re has been compared to Dola Re Dola, Heartthrob reminded people of Deewangi Deewangi.

Ishita Moitra: I think Karan intended Dhindora Baje Re to be a homage to Dola Re Dola. The whole film is, in fact, a homage to Hindi films. If anyone is seeing these things in the songs then that is great because that was the idea. So many old songs have been used. It’s a love letter to Hindi cinema. It’s great that our film is reminding people of other films. We used to watch these film and all of them have a nostalgic value.

Speaking of comparisons, even Alia's Bengali look was compared to Deepika Padukone's Piku.

Ishita Moitra: But, Piku used to wear salwar kameez. She had a very district look in kurtas and straight pants. Kajal (kohl) was there too, but, otherwise, Alia’s is a different look. Here she is in full saree. This is very different from Piku. I am not the right person but I think even they had in mind that it should not look like Piku. Everyone uses kajal, I don’t even step out without it. Not that because I am Bengali but many Delhi girls put kajal.

My favourite remains Shabana Azmi. She had a very precise command over Bangla. However, Alia’s was underwhelming.

Ishita Moitra: Both of them have worked very hard with their dialect coaches to ensure an authentic as possible. Shabana Ji has done a film with Aparna Sen. She has been exposed to Bengali culture a little bit more, maybe. She was too good, until the dubbing she made sure each word was spelt correctly.

Let's talk about the kiss between Shabana and Dharmendra. He recently said it wasn’t forcefully put in the story. Tell me about it more.

Ishita Moitra: People couldn’t believe a kiss was coming. The kiss was always there in the script. Karan made sure that the kiss would be done in a very dignified way. I don't think any of them had any issues.

Jaya Bachchan looked way more convincing. Did you keep her in mind while writing the script?

Ishita Moitra: Yes, I always knew she was going to play the part. Every role is written for the actor.

How different or similar is Jaya Ji in real life, compare to how we see her in paparazzi videos?

Ishita Moitra: She is very sweet, kind and professional.

