It is FAKE NEWS!: Akshay Kumar rubbishes speculation about him starring in Dhoom4

Akshay Kumar is known for always leading the pack — whether it’s being the first actor to step out and shoot amid the pandemic, or now, announcing a theatrical release for his next, Bell Bottom, after the second wave of Covid crisis has started to subside. Grateful for the amount of work he currently has, the actor says that’s enough to drive him every single day. In an exclusive chat with us, Kumar talks about shooting amid the Covid-19 scare, his packed lineup, Bell Bottom getting a theatrical release, battling Covid and news of him starring in Dhoom 4.

Last year during the pandemic, you stepped out for an ad shoot, followed by entire shooting schedule of Bell Bottom in Scotland. Now, second wave of Covid-19 crisis has just started to subside and you’ve already shot couple of days for Prithviraj and now Raksha Bandhan. Isn’t this a bit too much of taking a risk? What’s drives you to go on without fear?

I admit this is not without fear. I am rightfully and cautiously fearing every move within reason, as everyone needs to. But, I am also incredibly grateful to have the amount of work I have, that in itself is enough drive to get me up and about ready to share my masked face with the world again. We all have to start somewhere, but with diligence and extreme caution.

As much as my whole life has been about taking risks, when it comes to health, I am very serious. This pandemic has reminded many of us just how short life can be, as safe as we must continue to be, it’s time to slowly start chasing our rainbows again, feel the outside air in our lungs, bring happiness into our homes, build our mental health and slowly let Covid become the new norm. Instead of trying to beat it, we should try embracing that Covid will be a big part of our lives for a while. Take baby steps, but start taking steps. I just pray everyone remains cautious, with caution I believe we can survive this.

It has been a little over two months that you recovered from Covid. Do you think you should have given your body some more rest before you started shooting for projects back to back?

As much as I wouldn’t wish this on myself or anyone, I’m relieved it happened in April, for I’ve rested more now than I have since I was born. I’ve had time to recover, reflect and improve my lifestyle. I’ve been more gentle with myself, especially with my training and expectations, with regards to everything really. I’ve understood the silver lining to catching Covid and it’s to appreciate every breath I’m lucky enough to take from this day forward. The post that my wife shared [after I got discharged from hospital] really made me realise not everyone gets to come home, I was one of the lucky ones and I’ll never forget that.

Given that Maharashtra has had the scariest impact of the crisis, and the shooting of Raksha Bandhan has begun in Mumbai itself, what extra precautions the team is ensuring?

The team has taken all the precautionary measures and all the new rules of the new normal have been adhered to, with government guidelines to take care of the entire cast and crew. For instance, RT-PCR tests of all those to be present on set will be done 24 hours before the shoot, and repeated every five days. Besides having medical-grade masks and face shields for the crew, there will also be an onset doctor. Sanitisation stations will be set up throughout the set area and the team will ensure all surface areas and equipment is disinfected before and after every shoot.

Talking of your lineup of films — Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and OMG2 — do you ever get anxious thinking what if my work doesn’t reach the audiences he way it should, or what if it gets delayed?

Actually, when you do take all these names together, they do sound a lot, are you trying to scare me? (Chuckles) But, I truly believe in and follow this saying, kaam karo, phal ki chinta mat karo. I’m an actor, and of course I want all my films to be showcased on the big screen, though the unprecedented times we’re living in, nothing is certain.

But, God is kind. I’m glad to be an actor in this day and age where I have an option to release my work on OTT platforms. So, that’s a good thing as one way or another, I know my work will reach the audiences. For now, all I can do is keep doing my work with all honesty, whatever may be the destiny of it.

A fan posted that you’ve met filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Dhoom 4 is almost confirmed — any comment?

As for the Dhoom 4 speculation, I have two words for you, FAKE NEWS!

What’s the current status of Sooryavanshi? Any plans to release it now when theatres reopen?

More than a year has passed since Sooryavanshi was slated to release, so firstly, I’d like to thank all my fans from the bottom of my heart for keeping the excitement still alive. It truly means a lot to me. As you know, when the situation had started to look better, the team had decided to release the film earlier in April, this year, but that plan got foiled as well. Whenever something isn’t going as planned, my mother usually says, ‘Fikar na kari puttar, ismein bhi kuch acha hi hona hai.’ Over the years, I’ve started to believe it. Let’s see, maybe we will be lucky the third time.

While cinemas are yet to open, Bell Bottom has already announced its theatrical release. Given the uncertainty and , how critical it becomes for makers to commit release dates?

The pandemic has affected lives world over — it’s not a Bollywood or a Hollywood thing — everyone one has been affected. Dates have shifted, theatrical releases have gone on OTT platforms. But, now we’re already partially into the unlock phase with things looking up. So, one has to plan ahead, being a little hopeful along with being careful. So here we are, keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for a positive outcome.