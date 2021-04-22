It’s easy for star kids to enter the industry but very tough to sustain:Siddhanth Kapoor

After playing different characters in films ‘Haseena Parker’, ‘Paltan’ and ‘Bhoot-The Haunted Ship’, actor Siddhanth Kapoor is currently enjoying his OTT stint.

“At present OTT is a place to be. So much work is happening and good projects are being written so as an actor who wants to be part of high voltage dramas. After the release of ‘Hello Charlie,’ currently, I am thoroughly enjoying doing second season of web series like ‘Bhaukaal,’ that is set to give the audience an adrenaline rush in terms of storytelling and content,” said the young actor who was in Lucknow before the recent pandemic surge.

Siddhanth said that being from the industry it appears that he has always been on sets attending shoots with his father-actor Shakti Kapoor and aunt Padmini Kolhapure. Talking about his early days, he said, “I have had a childhood like any other industry kid where our lives totally revolve around films and films only. I learnt filmmaking and also assisted before my first acting break ‘Shootout at Wadala’ happened.”

When asked does it help one’s career if anyone has a film background, he said, “That’s there but at the same time expectations are too high in comparison to non-filmi debutants. The pressure to establish makes it tough as you have to prove yourself at every point. It’s easy to enter the industry but very tough to sustain.”

Sharing his experience of being in the state capital, Siddhanth said, “Bhaukaal-1 brought me to Lucknow a city with great food, people and energy.” Next he will be seen in upcoming thriller ‘Chehre’ and ‘Bhaukaal 2’ along with a few short films.

Talking about the pandemic surge the ‘Bombairiya’ actor, said “Due to rise in cases work again will suffer but at the same time we need to save lives first as it’s getting difficult by the day and rest can follow.”