It’s the right time to make socially relevant films: Sanjiv Jaiswal

Filmmaker Sanjiv Jaiswal, known for directing socially relevant films like Shudra: The Rising and Pranaam, feels that current phase is best for making films on hard-hitting subjects. The Lucknowite has also shot two films and a series on the class divide during the ongoing pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With OTT boom audience has been exposed to all type of content which has made audience viewing options very vast. Today, it’s possible to work on any socially relevant subject and if the content is good it can reach to a wide audience across the globe,” says Jaiswal.

His upcoming directorial Quota: The Reservation, starring Anirudh Dave and Garrima Kapoor, has been selected for the Best Foreign Film at the London Independent Film Awards 2021 and is an official entry at the Berlin International Art Film Festival.

“When I started as a director with Shudra… (2012) which revolved around the history of class divide I faced a lot of problem during its release and also suffered losses. First, we had problems at the censor board that followed by multiple cuts and then during the release again there were protests and what not! But that didn’t deter me from making films on what I believed in. My next film Pranaam (2019) that was with Rajeev Khandelwal was again based on a very socially relevant subject of that time,” he adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His upcoming three projects are all based on the caste divide in the country.

“As the name suggests, Quota… is about the education system and the problem students face due to caste discrimination. Then I am making an OTT series Ambedkar: The Legend which has veteran actor Vikram Gokhle playing the role of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Both will be available on new app Baba Play dedicated to socially relevant content on a pay and view basis,” says Jaiswal.

The director says that his film Bagawat starring Rajniesh Duggal, a sequel to Shudra…, will have a theatrical release next year. “When I produced Fareb it was a totally commercial film. Then Anwar touched the Hindu-Muslim chord and since then I have stuck to relatable stories only. I believe films and music leave a great impact on the audience. It may take time but issues if raised through visual medium do strike a chord with the viewers. Thankfully, this is the right time to do so as we have different mediums to take the content to the larger audience,” says the Lucknowite who has shot six of his seven projects in his home town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}